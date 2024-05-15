The updated Preakness Stakes field and post positions after the race favorite is scratched

There's been a major shake-up to the 2024 Preakness Stakes field.

Morning line favorite Muth was scratched from the second leg of the Triple Crown on Wednesday after spiking a fever.

The scratch came roughly 12 hours after Muth arrived at Pimlico Race Course, the site of the Preakness Stakes, in Baltimore. Trainer Bob Baffert said the 3-year-old thoroughbred's temperature reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

Muth had been listed as the slight Preakness favorite over 2024 Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan. But now Mystik Dan has one less challenger as he looks to become the first horse since Justify in 2018 to win the Derby and Preakness.

Here's an updated look at the Preakness Stakes field and post positions ahead of Saturday's race:

What are the Preakness Stakes scratches in 2024?

Muth is the only horse to be scratched from the Preakness so far.

How many horses are running in the Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness field started with nine horses but it's now down to eight.

What are the updated Preakness Stakes post positions in 2024?

Following the withdrawal of Muth, who drew the No. 4 starting gate, horses who were in the fifth through ninth post positions will move inside one spot. Their program numbers will remain the same, though.

Here's a look at the updated post positions:

Mugatu Uncle Heavy Catching Freedom Mystik Dan Seize the Gray Just Steel Tuscan Gold Imagination

The Associated Press contributed to this story.