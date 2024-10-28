Connecticut Sun fire head coach Stephanie White after semifinals loss

Another WNBA team is changing head coaches.

The Connecticut Sun became the seventh club to move on from their head coach this offseason, as the team announced in a press release Monday that Stephanie White would not return in 2025.

White went 55-25 in two seasons as the Sun's head coach. She went 7-7 in the postseason with two losses in the semifinal round, including a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Lynx in 2024.

White coached the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game and was named 2023 WNBA and AP Coach of the Year.

Over the past six seasons, the Sun lost in the semifinals four times and lost in the Finals twice. The team evidently didn't think that White would be the coach to get them over the hump, despite her .688 regular season winning percentage.

As aforementioned, the Sun are now one of seven teams with a head coaching vacancy this year. The Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, Los Angeles Sparks, Dallas Wings, Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream are also looking for new coaches, so the Sun will not have an easy time finding the right candidate. Those teams boast star players like Caitlin Clark (Fever), Angel Reese (Sky) and Arike Ogunbowale (Wings).

Plus, Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington and Dallas are the four teams in the draft lottery -- with prized UConn star Paige Bueckers waiting to be picked first next year.

The Sun could have a drastically different roster next season to go along with their new coach.

Alyssa Thomas (fifth in MVP voting), DeWanna Bonner (15 points per game) and Brionna Jones (13.7 points per game) could all be free agents this offseason.

From historic individual performances to skyrocketing attendance and viewership, here are the eye-popping numbers you need to know from the 2024 WNBA regular season.