What is Paige Bueckers' WNBA salary? How much Wings star will make in first deal

Paige Bueckers has officially entered the WNBA.

The UConn star, fresh off a national championship, went off the board first in the 2025 draft with the Dallas Wings landing their franchise cornerstone.

Bueckers, 23, will join a roster that includes Arike Ogunbowale, Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, among others.

But just how much will the next star prospect in the WNBA make? Here's a look at her first contract numbers:

What is Paige Bueckers' WNBA salary?

Bueckers is expected to make $348,198 over four years with Dallas, according to Spotrac.

How much will Paige Bueckers make per year in the WNBA?

Here's how Bueckers' $348,198 salary will be spread out over four seasons, via Spotrac:

2025: $78,831

2026: $80,408

2027: $88,449

2028: $100,510

Is Paige Bueckers the highest-paid WNBA rookie?

No, despite going first, Bueckers' salary will be the same as the league's top-four picks this year. Those players are Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm and Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen of the Washington Mystics.

Who is the highest-paid WNBA player in 2025?

The highest-paid player in the 2025 WNBA season is Indiana Fever star Kelsey Mitchell. Mitchell will make $249,244 in base salary this season, with the Wings' Ogunbowale and Las Vegas Aces' Jewell Loyd right behind at $249,032.

Here are five things to know about UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.