The 2025 WNBA free agency period is in full swing.

Negotiating free agent contracts began on Jan. 21, but players will soon be able to put pen to paper.

And with the new collective bargaining agreement set to come into effect in 2026, it is likely players will seek one-year deals to take advantage of the incoming salary boost.

Prior to deals being signed, a few teams agreed to major trades. In a three-team deal, the Los Angeles Sparks agreed to land Kelsey Plum while Jewell Loyd headed to the Las Vegas Aces. The Seattle Storm will net the upcoming No. 2 overall pick as its key acquisition in the deal.

Additionally, the Phoenix Mercury agreed to acquire Connecticut Sun star guard Alyssa Thomas, which may be key for Diana Taurasi's future.

So, who are the best WNBA free agents in the 2025 class? Here's what to know before deals begin:

When does 2025 WNBA free agency start?

Players can start signing deals they agreed to on Saturday, Feb. 1. Negotiating contracts initially started on Jan. 21.

2025 WNBA free agents

Before Feb. 1 began, some top names on the list included Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, the Mercury duo. Taurasi, who will be 43 in June, has not yet confirmed her retirement, which could be an imperative domino.

But on Jan. 28, Griner reportedly agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Dream, which would be the 34-year-old's second WNBA team after spending 11 seasons in Phoenix.

Elsewhere, Nneka Ogwumike, Brionna Jones, DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard are names to monitor. Here's a list of more key players:

Diana Taurasi

Nneka Ogwumike

Brionna Jones

DeWanna Bonner

Natasha Howard

Courtney Vandersloot

Chennedy Carter (RFA)

Cheyenne Parker

Kia Nurse

Aerial Powers

When is the 2025 WNBA Draft?

The next WNBA draft is set for Monday, April 14. The Dallas Wings are set to pick first overall, where UConn star Paige Bueckers is expected to be selected.

