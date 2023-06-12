Adam Hadwin tackled by security guard while celebrating Nick Taylor's Canadian Open win

Nick Taylor’s 72-foot putt may have ended the Canadian Open, but it turned out to be the start of even more craziness.
Taylor was in the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood when he sank his putt to win the PGA Tour event in his home country, becoming the first Canadian to win the tournament in 69 years. The crowd went ballistic, and the celebration extended to the course.
Fellow Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin started to spray champagne onto Taylor and his caddie, Dave Markle, but he soon found himself lying down on the green.
A security guard laid out Hadwin with a tackle that would make an NFL linebacker proud. Check out the scene below:
Markle and others soon rushed to help Hadwin up and the festivities continued.
Golf
Hadwin appeared to be a good sport about the incident, embracing the security guard after the fact and admiring the image of him getting body-slammed.
Hadwin’s wife also got in on the fun, saying that her husband is “still among the land of the living.”
Hadwin had a great day on the course before the celebration went sideways. He shot a 4-under 68 in the final round at Oakdale Golf & Country Club and tied for 12th on the leaderboard for the tournament.