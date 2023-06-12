Adam Hadwin tackled by security guard while celebrating Nick Taylor's Canadian Open win

Adam Hadwin of Canada hits his first shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.

Nick Taylor’s 72-foot putt may have ended the Canadian Open, but it turned out to be the start of even more craziness.

Taylor was in the fourth hole of a playoff against Tommy Fleetwood when he sank his putt to win the PGA Tour event in his home country, becoming the first Canadian to win the tournament in 69 years. The crowd went ballistic, and the celebration extended to the course.

Fellow Canadian golfer Adam Hadwin started to spray champagne onto Taylor and his caddie, Dave Markle, but he soon found himself lying down on the green.

A security guard laid out Hadwin with a tackle that would make an NFL linebacker proud. Check out the scene below:

Security is TOIGHT at the Canadian Open 😩 pic.twitter.com/6cS38bQiYk — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) June 11, 2023

Markle and others soon rushed to help Hadwin up and the festivities continued.

Hadwin appeared to be a good sport about the incident, embracing the security guard after the fact and admiring the image of him getting body-slammed.

Following Nick Taylor’s winning putt, security tackled Adam Hadwin while he was trying to celebrate with Taylor, mistaking him for a fan. pic.twitter.com/G2ZaQhEhIK — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 12, 2023

Put it in the Louvre! pic.twitter.com/ucQUqRhsM1 — adam hadwin (@ahadwingolf) June 12, 2023

Hadwin’s wife also got in on the fun, saying that her husband is “still among the land of the living.”

Sorry to leave y’all hanging, had to get the toddler ready for bed. I’m thrilled to report that @ahadwingolf is still among the land of the living and in true Canadian form, apologized to the security guard for being tackled. — Jessica Hadwin (@jessicahadwin) June 12, 2023

Hadwin had a great day on the course before the celebration went sideways. He shot a 4-under 68 in the final round at Oakdale Golf & Country Club and tied for 12th on the leaderboard for the tournament.