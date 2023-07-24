Flyers Videos

‘It's a New Era of Orange' – Foerster excited after fan turnout at camp
Flyers make bold moves but when will they make an impact?
Danny Pommells talks with Jordan Hall after the NHL draft to discuss the Flyers' draft picks and when they will make an impact.
Briere: ‘We wanted to take swings' at players with high upside
Danny Briere discussed the Flyers' mindset at the 2023 NHL draft.
Michkov: ‘I really wanted to be drafted by the Flyers'
Matvei Michkov spoke to the media after being drafted seventh overall Wednesday night. "I really wanted to be drafted by the Flyers," he said.
‘He's a game-breaker' — Flyers draft Russian star Michkov at No. 7
Al Morganti shares what Flyers fans can expect from Russian winger Matvei Michkov.