Pro golfer admits to cheating in PGA Tour Canada event

Professional golfer Justin Doeden has admitted that he cheated in the PGA Tour Canada's Ottawa Open last week.

Doeden made the confession on Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I am here to confess of the biggest mistake I have made in my life to date. I cheated in golf," Doeden wrote. "This is not who I am. I let my sponsors down. I let my competitors down. I let my family down. I let myself down. I pray for your forgiveness."

The admission came two days after a report from Ryan French of Monday Q Info claimed Doeden altered his scorecard in an attempt to make the cut in the Ottawa Open. Doeden tagged the Monday Q Info's X account in his confession post.

Doeden finished his second round on Friday with a double bogey on the par-5 18th hole at Eagle Creek Golf Club in Dunrobin, Canada. Those seven strokes gave him a 1-under score for the tournament and, at the time, the projected cut line was 3 under, according to the report.

"At scoring, the player who kept Doeden's card confirmed his scores and signed it. Doeden then asked for the card, saying he wanted to double-check some things," the report says. "Not thinking anything of it, the player handed the card to Doeden and left the scoring area. When he gave it to Doeden, the 18th hole showed a 7."

When scores were posted, one of Doeden's playing partners noticed that he was listed as being 3 under instead of 1 under, per the report. After rules officials were notified of the incorrect score, Doeden's scorecard was pulled and an "erasure had been made and a 5 had been recorded for the last hole," the report says.

When asked by officials, Doeden reportedly said he recorded a par on the 18th hole but his playing partners and the walking scorer all claimed it was a double bogey. Doeden later withdrew from the tournament while the matter was still being looked into.

Had Doeden not withdrawn and his incorrect 3-under score stood, he would have made the cut.

Doeden, 28, has mostly played in developmental events on the PGA Tour Canada since turning pro in 2018. The University of Minnesota product has logged one PGA Tour appearance.