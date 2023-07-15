Steph Curry leads ACC celebrity golf tournament entering final round

Stephen Curry is 18 holes away from his first American Century Championship victory.

The Golden State Warriors star finished atop the leaderboard for a second straight day at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada, on Saturday.

While Curry posted a lower score in Round 2 (23 points) than in Round 1 (27 points), he did deliver the shot of the tournament. The 35-year-old drained a 152-yard ace on the par-3 seventh hole, and he followed up the awesome shot with a hilarious celebration.

OMG STEPH GOT A HOLE-IN-ONE 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/tp6pQvNsqB — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 15, 2023

So, will Curry continue to dominate on the course and add to his loaded trophy case? Here's a look at the leaderboard entering Sunday's final round of the celebrity golf tournament.

What is the American Century Championship leaderboard?

After the last two American Century Championships went to a playoff, we could be in for another tight finish this year.

Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski, who lost in last year's playoff, remains in second and trimmed Curry's lead from four to three points by posting a second-round score of 24 points. 2020 tournament winner Mardy Fish, meanwhile, moved into a tie with Pavelski at 47 points after recording the best single-round score thus far of 29 points on Saturday.

Three-time winner Mark Mulder and two-time winner Jack Wagner are tied for fourth, though they're 12 points off the lead.

Reigning champion and three-time winner Tony Romo is tied for 12th with 32 points.

Here's a look at the top 20 golfers on the leaderboard entering the final round:

1. Steph Curry: 50 points

T-2. Joe Pavelski: 47

T-2. Mardy Fish: 47

T-4: Jack Wagner: 38

T-4. Mark Mulder: 38

6. Marshall Faulk: 37

7. Jake Owen: 35

T-8. Derek Lowe: 34

T-8. Annika Sörenstam: 34

T-10. Dell Curry: 33

T-10. John Smoltz: 33

T-12. Aaron Rodgers: 32

T-12. Tony Romo: 32

T-12. Brian Urlacher: 32

T-12. Kevin Millar: 32

16. John Elway: 31

17. Alex Killorn: 30

T-18. Robbie Gould: 28

T-18. Derek Carr: 28

T-18. Doug Pederson: 28

You can check out the full leaderboard here.

How does scoring work at the American Century Championship?

The American Century Championship has a 54-hole modified Stableford format where players earn points depending on how well they perform on a given hole. Steph Curry, for instance, received eight points for his hole-in-one.

Here's a full look at how points are awarded: