Tiger Woods off to strong start at Masters as he looks to make history

Tiger Woods has returned to the Masters. And he'll likely be invited to stay for the entire weekend.

Woods, of course, has never missed the cut at the Masters as a professional. His stay last year, however, was cut short when he withdrew during the rain-delayed third round after re-aggravating injuries stemming from his 2021 car crash.

On Thursday, the five-time green jacket winner looked as if he will once again be wearing his trademark "Sunday Red" during the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

If he does make the cut at the Masters for the 24th consecutive time, he will break the all-time record he currently shares with Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Playing in just his second event of the year after undergoing fusion surgery on his ankle after last year's Masters, Woods shot 1-under through 13 holes during the first round of the prestigious tournament before play was suspended due to darkness.

He opened the round with a birdie on the first hole as a large crowd watched the cheered.

Tiger Woods embarks on his 26th Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/00TxKz1hMk — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2024

It didn't take @TigerWoods long to card his first birdie.pic.twitter.com/abgNjpmnoj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 11, 2024

The 48-year-old then hit his tee shot on the second hole into the trees, but managed to punch the ball out to the fairway and save par.

Woods lone bogey was on the par-3 fourth hole. He got back in the red with a birdie on the par-5 eighth.

Tiger Woods put on a short-game clinic to close out his Masters Thursday. #themasters pic.twitter.com/vW8ikbfKJ3 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2024

Woods' day came to an end shortly before 8 p.m. ET, sitting six strokes behind clubhouse leader Bryson DeChambeau, who shot 7-under.

Woods, who played alongside Max Homa (4-under) and Jason Day (even par while getting plenty of attention for his wardrobe), is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. ET on Friday as he faces the potential of playing 23 holes in one day while attempting to make history.

Woods' goal of course is not just to make the cut but win the tournament. If is he able to do so, whether this weekend or in the future, he will tie Jack Nicklaus for most Masters wins with six.

“If everything comes together," he told reporters earlier this week, "I think I can get one more."

