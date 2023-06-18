Wyndham Clark wins 2023 US Open for first major championship

Wyndham Clark is a major champion -- for the first time in his career.

Clark on Sunday claimed the 2023 US Open title at the Los Angeles Country Club, making it his first major championship triumph.

The 29-year-old finished the tournament going 10-under, just edging Rory McIlroy by one stroke -- the US Open champion in 2011 and a four-time total major winner -- who recorded a nine-under.

Wyndham Clark wins the #USOpen to claim his first major championship! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gEbiOScvQb — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 19, 2023

Clark started the action on Sunday tied with Rickie Fowler, another pro golfer hunting for his major championship victory. Fowler, however, stumbled down the leaderboard in stunning fashion and ended up in a three-way tie for fifth place going five-under.

Though the US Open is Clark's first major win, he won his first PGA Tour event last month in May in the Wells Fargo Championship. He topped Xander Schauffele by four strokes in his first-place finish. That triumph also saw him earn $3.6 million, the same figure the winner receives for winning the 2023 US Open.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished in third with a seven-under score, while Australian Cameron Smith grabbed fourth at six-under. Fowler's tie for fifth came alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Min Woo Lee.

Scheffler, along with Clark and McIlroy, shot an even-par 70 on Sunday that kept their scores intact from Saturday's round three action.

Clark will collect $3.6 million in prize money, as aforementioned, from a record purse that totaled $20 million. McIlroy will take home $2.16 million for second while Scheffler claimed $1.4 million.

