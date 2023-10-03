Diamondbacks vs. Brewers playoff preview: Schedule, matchups, broadcast info

The Arizona Diamondbacks return to MLB postseason action on Tuesday for the first time since 2017.

The D-backs will face the Brewers in the NL Wild Card Series with Arizona turning to rookie righty Brandon Pfaadt on the mound in Game 1 in his first-ever playoff game.

The 2011 National League Division Series rematch will feature squads with similar roster depth. However, the Diamondbacks have a slight edge when it comes to offense in terms of OPS. The two lineups have produced a similar number of home runs in the season -- Milwaukee with 164 to Arizona's 166.

Here's everything you need to know about the Arizona Diamondbacks-Milwaukee Brewers Game 1 showdown:

When do the Diamondbacks and Brewers play?

The first game of the Wild Card Series between the Diamondbacks and Brewers is Tuesday at 7:08 p.m. ET at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

What is the schedule for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers?

Oct. 3 - Diamondbacks at Brewers, Game 1, 7:08 p.m. ET

Oct. 4 - Diamondbacks at Brewers, Game 2, 7:08 p.m. ET

Oct. 5 (if necessary) - Diamondbacks at Brewers, Game 3, 7:08 p.m. ET

What are the pitching matchups for Diamondbacks vs. Brewers?

It is a matchup between Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72) and Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39) for Game 1.

For Game 2 the projected pitching matchup is between Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47) vs. Brewers TBA.

Game 3, if necessary, is projected to feature RHP Merrill Kelly (12-8, 8.29) vs. Brewers TBA.

How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

The series between the Diamondbacks and Brewers will be aired on ESPN2.