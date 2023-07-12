Every team's World Series odds following 2023 All-Star Game

With the Midsummer Classic in the rearview, it’s now a race to October in Major League Baseball.

MLB teams are gearing up for the second half following the All-Star festivities in Seattle. Some clubs are expected to remove themselves from contention and sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline, while others will look to bolster their rosters as they brace for the postseason.

Where does each team stand in the battle for the Commissioner’s Trophy? Let’s take a look at 2023 World Series odds before the regular season resumes.

Which team is favored to win the 2023 World Series?

The Atlanta Braves are the current leaders in the clubhouse.

The 2021 World Series champs are listed as +350 favorites to come out on top in 2023, according to our betting partner, PointsBet. They were the first team to reach 60 wins, have the top team ERA (3.63) in the majors and the second-best batting average (.271).

Next on the list for best World Series odds are the Tampa Bay Rays. The AL East leaders are listed at +500 to win their first ever championship.

Two more recent champions come in at third and fourth on the list, with the 2020 champion Los Angeles Dodgers at +550 and the defending champion Houston Astros at +800. The Texas Rangers then round out the top five at +1100.

What are the Phillies’ World Series odds?

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the next tier of World Series contenders. Their +2200 odds are eighth-best in the majors.

Outside of the Braves, the Phillies sit comfortably ahead of their NL East counterparts. The Miami Marlins have +5000 World Series odds, the New York Mets are at +6000 and the Washington Nationals are tied for the worst odds in MLB at +100000.

Full 2023 World Series odds

Here is a look at each team’s World Series odds following the All-Star Game:

