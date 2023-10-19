Here is the 2023 World Series schedule

The 2023 MLB postseason has four teams vying to earn the prestigious Commissioner's Trophy.

The Texas Rangers lead the Houston Astros in an ALCS clash as they seek their third World Series title and a repeat from 2022's victory.

On the other side, the Philadelphia Phillies are up on the Arizona Diamondbacks in NLCS play. It has been 15 years since the Phillies brought home the title, but a win this year would make it three total for Philadelphia.

The Rangers are among the few MLB teams that have never celebrated a World Series title, whereas the Diamondbacks are seeking their second.

While history is in the making for these teams, let's take a look at the 2023 World Series details:

When does the 2023 World Series begin?

The first pitch in MLB championship play is slated for Friday, Oct. 27.

What is the 2023 World Series schedule?

The World Series schedule is as follows:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31

*Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1

*Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3

*Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4

Game times are still TBD

What channel will the 2023 World Series be on?

The series will be available on FOX.