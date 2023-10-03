Trending
The Marlins are playing their first postseason game in a full season since 2003 on Tuesday night.

But possibly their most famous fan was taking in a different MLB playoff contest.

Marlins Man, who frequently appears at sporting events donning an orange Marlins jersey and visor, was surprisingly spotted sitting behind home plate at American Family Field for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers.

The appearance confused several MLB fans, who would have expected to see Marlins Man at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia for Miami's playoff opener against the Phillies.

Marlins Man took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain why he wasn't in Philly, saying he made travel plans to Milwaukee ahead of time thinking that's where the Marlins would begin the postseason. Miami's playoff opponent wasn't determined until the final day of the regular season.

Marlins Man added that he will see the Marlins "soon," but there's a chance Miami's season could end on Wednesday.

