Joey Votto hilariously recreates sad Keanu Reeves meme while waiting to be signed

Joey Votto is among the notable MLB players who remain unsigned a couple weeks into spring training.
And he's gone to hilarious lengths to show how much he misses being out on the field.
The 2010 NL MVP recreated a meme of actor Keanu Reeves and posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday night.
In the photo, a dejected-looking Votto is seen sitting on a bench while eating a sandwich. The first baseman added his own personal touch to the meme recreation by leaning a baseball bat up against the bench.
The caption of the post simply read, "missing ball."
Votto clearly hasn't lost his great sense of humor despite the lack of a contract.
The photo is a nod to a shot of Reeves from 2010 that went viral and became known as the "Sad Keanu" meme.
During an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in December 2021, the "John Wick" star revealed the backstory behind the viral image.
"I'm just eating a sandwich, man! I was thinking! I had some stuff going on," Reeves said.
"I was hungry," he added
After seeing "Sad Joey," baseball fans were left feeling bad for the six-time All-Star and called on teams to sign him.
Votto, 40, has spent his entire 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds. In 65 games last season, he hit .202/.314/.433 with 14 home runs and 38 RBIs.
Votto missed the first couple months of the 2023 campaign as he recovered from shoulder surgery.