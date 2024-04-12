The insane Phanatic element on Bryson Stott's City Connect cleats

Friday officially marks the City Connect era for the Phillies.

The jerseys were released early April, along with a schedule of when they'll be worn throughout the 2024 season — every Friday night home game at Citizens Bank Park.

"I like them," Bryson Stott said after Thursday night's win against the Pirates. "Did the photoshoot in spring and have had to hide all our batting gloves, elbow guards, cleats and everything from you guys.

"I think it's going to be cool and cool to see some of the stuff that the guys bring out and I enjoy them."

Well, there are certainly some cool new elements being revealed — and it starts with Stott's cleats.

Custom designed for the City Connect look, you can see iconic elements on every inch, including a Rita's water ice, the Liberty Bell, boxing gloves (for Rocky), Chickie's & Pete's crab fries, "Jawn", names of locations throughout the city and … the Phanatic.

It's not your typical Phanatic, though.

The Nike swoop is the Phanatic's tongue.

It's genius.

Take a look at the full design from @nxtlvlcustom below:

