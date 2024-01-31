Could these be the Phillies City Connect jerseys?

Since we've learned the Phillies were finally joining the list of clubs to add their own City Connect uniforms, speculation has been running rampant about what the design might look like.

There have been multiple reports about how the design influence would be taken from Philadelphia's flag, including Todd Zolecki of MLB.com and Kyle Pagan of Crossing Broad.

While the Phillies have yet to announce a release date for the new uniforms, or share any information in regard to the design, it appears we might have come across an unofficial leak.

A thread on X shared an eBay listing of what could possibly be the Phillies City Connect jersey. While nothing has been confirmed up to this point, it's always interesting to look at and worth dissecting.

Image credit: X/@Gottagoto_MOs, eBay/royalstore18

Does the colorway match the initial report? Yes.

Do the league and brand logos look legitimate? Yes.

Does the packaging and tags align with Nike? Yes.

So, is it confirmed?

Nope.

At this point all we know for certain is that the Phillies, Mets, Cardinals and Blue Jays are the four teams set to release City Connect jerseys at some point in 2024.

But it's always fun to open up a jersey debate, right?

Due to Nike's "4+1" rule, the red jerseys, first introduced in 2016, will be dropped to make room for the City Connects. Zolecki and Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation were the first to report.

NBC Sports Philadelphia has reached out to Nike for a comment on the images above and have not received a response.