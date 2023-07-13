From opening day to interleague intrigue, a look at the 2024 Phillies schedule

With the Phillies about to kick off the 2023 second half Friday, the team unveiled its 2024 schedule Thursday.

The club will have opening day at Citizens Bank Park against the division rival Braves on Thursday, March 28. It's part of a season-opening six-game homestand for the Phillies.

Right after the Phillies-Mets London series from June 8-9, the team visits historic Fenway Park to take on the Red Sox for three games.

Another interleague series to circle comes the final three days of July when the Phillies welcome the Yankees.

For the first time since the 2022 World Series, the Astros return to Citizens Bank Park to open the last week of August.

On the final weekend of September, the Phillies wrap up the 162-game slate in the nation's capital against the Nationals.

Here's a look at the Phillies' full 2024 schedule. Game times are to be determined.