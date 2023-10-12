Harper dresses to impress ahead of Game 4 in NLDS

Bryce Harper can do no wrong.

I really could just end the post with that simple statement and everyone in Philadelphia would simply agree … you can't talk about him enough.

Harper will go down as one of the most loved Philly athletes of all time.

After his postseason heroics continued in Game 3 against the Braves with his two home runs (and two epic stare downs), Harper went on to give one of the most notable press conferences this city has ever seen.

He went on and on about how much he loves Philly, the fans, the energy … and yes, this is something he talks about all the time. Every chance that he gets, actually, but this one was different.

Bryce Harper IS Philly. pic.twitter.com/eZOeJ0cGIl — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 12, 2023

You can watch the full thing here:

Now, let's shift gears.

Game 4 is just hours away.

The buzz around Citizens Bank Park is electric and the Phillies have a chance to repeat what they did last season — send the Braves packing in the NLDS and fight to represent the National League in the World Series.

Of course Harper set the tone from the moment he walked into the ballpark.

@MLBLife on X

•Powder blue suit to match the throwback uniforms being worn Thursday night (best uniform in all of baseball, by the way.)

•Details of the Philly skyline lining his jacket

•Phanatic pocket square to tie the whole thing together

After listening to what he said just one day before, to hear how genuine he sounded when talking about what Philly means to him … this isn't pandering.

It's love. Genuine love.

I'll never waste an opportunity to talk about the legacy Harper is building here. I'll also never fully process how we are actively watching one of the greats in our lifetime.

We are so lucky.