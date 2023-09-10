Did you spot Harper's subtle nod at Eagles during finale against Marlins?

It's simple. It's subtle. And it's another way that shows how much Bryce Harper loves Philadelphia.

The Phillies hosted the Marlins Sunday afternoon … what a perfect appetizer for the Eagles' season opener against the Patriots.

The bottom of the first inning showcased the top of the order in various ways — a Kyle Schwarber single, *another* Trea Turner home run and Harper finding his stride once again.

Oh … and Harper had a new pair of batting gloves and cleats on display, too.

Typically at Citizens Bank Park you can spot No. 3 sporting neon green as a nod to the Phillie Phanatic, but today he opted for a different shade of the color … midnight to be exact.

It's no coincidence. Go Phillies. Go Birds.