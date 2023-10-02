Trending
Harper subtly reminds everyone why he's the best of the best

By Brooke Destra

It's Playoff Eve in Philly and once again, Bryce Harper is out here reminding us that he is the very best.

No, this isn't about some crazy highlight-reel-worthy home run to reach No. 300 in his career or tossing a helmet into the stands after getting ejected from a game — those things already happened.

This one is on the simple-side of things but in a way it's equally as important.

Harper continues to build his legacy as a player — especially in this city — but he's also doing so as a teammate.

The Phillies took to the field at Citizens Bank Park for practice on Monday in preparation for the NL Wild Card series against the Marlins. Then Harper emerged ... wearing a Trea Turner shirt. (The Phanatic hat and cleats are just a beautiful bonus.)

Even Rob Thomson had to take a second to admire the new fit.

Like I said, it's subtle. Some may even call it silly. I, however, think it's a perfect way to show that while he's always striving to be the best he can be, he's also constantly rooting for his teammates' success as well.

What a guy.

Bryce HarperTrea Turner
