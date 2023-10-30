Bryce Harper, Wally the alligator make appearances at Flyers game

You never know who you might see at a Flyers game.

The stars were out at the Wells Fargo Center as the Hurricanes came to town and … well, neither of these were on my bingo card for some Monday hockey in South Philly. (Absolutely not mad about it though — it's actually pretty dang awesome.)

We'll go in the order in which they made their appearance on the jumbotron, so you can also feel the whirlwind of emotions from the experience.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

An all-too-familiar song started to play around the rink … one that is often heard on summer nights just a few yards away at Citizens Bank Park.

Moby's “Flower."

A.K.A Bryce Harper's walk-up song.

Next thing you know, Harper and his family popped up on the big screen and the crowd erupted into cheers.

The coolest thing about this moment? He wasn't in a suite far away from the action … he was sitting rink side right up against the glass.

Bryce Harper is in the building for a little Monday Night Hockey in South Philly 🤘 pic.twitter.com/6bKS6lKiJM — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) October 30, 2023

I've said it before and I'll say it again … Harper can do no wrong.

Let's move on to the next hot topic of the night — which also happens to have a Phillies tie to it.

It's Halloween Eve, so naturally, the in-arena crew has been going all out during the night — Gritty included.

The famous Lion King Cam made its way to the screen and parents immediately had their kids in the air for a chance to catch the attention of anyone with a camera.

And then … well, Gritty appeared.

In his fancy schmancy astronaut costume, he held up an … alligator.

It's not just *any* alligator, though. It's Wally — the emotional support alligator. You may remember Wally after his story went viral at the end of the Phillies season, where he and his owner, Joie Henney, were denied entry to the ballpark.

So, flash forward to Oct. 30 and Wally is living his best life with Gritty.

Wally the alligator on the Lion King Cam was *not* on my bingo card tonight pic.twitter.com/1d9XVMTsys — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) October 31, 2023

Definitely a crazy night at Wells Fargo Center ... that's for sure.