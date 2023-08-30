Harper hits 300th career home run in dramatic moment at Citizens Bank Park

For about 10 minutes, it looked like the 300th home run of Bryce Harper's career would also be another dramatic, game-winning bomb for a Phillies team that hit a franchise record 59 of them in August.

While Craig Kimbrel's blown save in the top of the ninth inning prevented that, it was still another magical moment at Citizens Bank Park, a stadium that has housed many over the last calendar year.

Harper came up in the bottom of the eighth with the Phillies trailing by a run. Trea Turner, who hit a go-ahead three-run shot of his own two innings earlier, had just struck out. Harper cracked one to right-center for his 10th homer of the month.

Bryce Harper hit his 300th career home run in dramatic fashion on Wednesday afternoon.

He played like an MVP in August, hitting .361 with 10 homers, nine doubles, a triple, 24 RBI and 23 runs scored in 26 games.

(More coming ...)