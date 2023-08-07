Phillies-Nationals series opener postponed due to inclement weather

The Phillies were still taking batting practice Monday afternoon when Citizens Bank Park public address announcer Dan Baker made the announcement to an empty stadium:

The scheduled game against the Nationals had been postponement due to forecast of heavy rains later in the evening.

It will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 4:05. The nightcap will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Game 1. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m.

Tickets for Monday night’s game will not be valid Tuesday. The rainout credit can be used to purchase tickets to any remaining 2023 regular season game based on availability.

The adjusted matchups: Nationals RHP Trevor Williams (5-6, 4.72) vs. RHP Zack Wheeler (8-5, 3.71) in Game 1 followed by RHP Josiah Gray vs. LHP Ranger Suarez (2-5, 4.01) in Game 2.

The series will concludes with LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.34) vs. RHP Michael Lorenzen (6-7, 3.48) Wednesday and LHP Patrick Corbin (7-11, 5.03) vs. RHP Aaron Nola (9-8, 4.58) Thursday. Both games are scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m.

GENERAL HOSPITAL

Reliever Jose Alvarado is expected to begin a rehab assignment Thursday after throwing live batting practice to Weston Wilson and Rodolfo Castro Monday afternoon. “It was really good,” Rob Thomson said. “He threw the ball well. Probably threw 16 pitches or something like that. Velocity was good. Cutter was good. Threw strikes. He’s ready for a rehab.”

The manager said Alvarado, who has been on the injured list since July 9 with elbow inflammation, will need “probably a couple” tune-ups before being activated.