Alec Bohm dealing with hamstring injury; update on 5th starter situation

NEW YORK -- Alec Bohm was out of the Phillies' lineup for the second time in three games Wednesday night because of a left hamstring issue.

Bohm missed Sunday's game with what the team termed left hamstring tightness. Manager Rob Thomson was unconcerned discussing the injury in Atlanta and said Bohm would return to the lineup Tuesday, which he did, going 0-for-3 in the Phils' 2-0 loss to Kodai Senga and the Mets.

Bohm was absent again Wednesday. The Phillies started Kody Clemens at first base with Edmundo Sosa at third.

It isn't clear just yet whether he will require time on the injured list.

"He had a slow roller last night and felt the hamstring then," Thomson said. "He got an MRI today and we're just waiting on the results.

If Bohm is forced to miss time, the Phillies' setup would be Sosa at third base and Clemens at first. Josh Harrison, who has played sparingly and picked up just his second hit since April 20 as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning Tuesday night, could potentially see time at first base against a left-handed starting pitcher.

Sosa hit all throughout spring training and batted .305 with an .865 OPS in April. He reached base in seven straight games to begin the month of May but has slumped since, going 5-for-33 (.152) without a walk in his last 11 games. Three of those five hits came in a Phillies blowout win over the Cubs on May 20.

"I think he's trying to do a little bit too much," Thomson said. "He's swinging and missing a little bit, especially with runners in scoring position."

Fifth starter update

Dylan Covey will not start for the Phillies Saturday in D.C. the next time the No. 5 spot in the rotation comes up. It will likely be a bullpen game. Covey is still on the active roster and could be involved.

"We don't have many options," Thomson said. "We'll see what (Cristopher Sanchez) does in his next start, (Nick Nelson's) throwing BP today, then we'll start ramping him back up."

Good news on Alvarado

Jose Alvarado, out since May 8 with left elbow inflammation, threw live batting practice at Citi Field Wednesday. It's the first time he's done so during his time on the injured list. If he shows up feeling good Thursday, he'll begin a rehab assignment. Thomson said the Phillies want to see at least one, maybe two appearances from Alvarado in the minors.