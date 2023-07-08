Phillies have a 2nd All-Star with Craig Kimbrel earning his 9th nod

ST PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 4: Craig Kimbrel #31 of the Philadelphia Phillies stands on the mound during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 4, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

MIAMI — The Phillies have a second All-Star. Closer Craig Kimbrel will join Nick Castellanos in Seattle for the All-Star Game Tuesday night, MLB announced Saturday afternoon.

It is Kimbrel's ninth selection in 14 seasons. He replaces Brewers closer Devin Williams.

The Phillies signed Kimbrel in January to a one-year, $10 million contract and he has over-delivered thus far. He is 14-for-14 in saves with a 3.41 ERA and has struck out 57 batters in 37 innings. He also has his lowest walk rate since 2017.

Kimbrel's control was a bit erratic in early April and his velocity was down, but he turned things on the second week of May. In 25 innings since May 9, he has allowed three runs and 15 baserunners for a 1.08 ERA and 0.60 WHIP. He's struck out 40 and walked five. His opponents have hit .119.

Kimbrel said earlier this week at Tropicana Field that he doesn't necessarily feel like "Prime Craig Kimbrel" again because he's a different pitcher now than he was the first half of his career, when he posted historic numbers that will likely propel him to the Hall of Fame someday. He's not 98-99 mph anymore but has better control. He has more experience. He knows what works for him and what doesn't. He feels the key for him from a control standpoint this season has been trusting his stuff and going right at guys rather than trying to nip corners.

"That's a tough question with the terminology of a guy's prime," he said. "There are different ways to pitch. You can have big stuff, but maybe not know how to pitch. But then there's also knowing how to pitch but not having as great of stuff, but using it in the right way. Which one's better? It depends on the person.

"Early on in my career, I didn't really have an idea of how to pitch but I attacked with what I had. As I got older, I learned more about zones, where am I missing, things like that.

"It's kind of like a chess game."

Kimbrel was never officially named the Phillies' closer, but he hasn't been used earlier than the ninth inning of a game the Phillies led since April 19. He earned the job, and now he's earned another All-Star appearance.