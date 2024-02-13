Phillies bring back an old friend, make several moves

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 03: David Buchanan #55 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on June 3, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

The Phillies made several roster moves Tuesday as pitchers and catchers were set to report to Clearwater, one of them involving an old friend.

Right-hander David Buchanan, who made 35 starts for the Phillies in 2014 and 2015 in rotations that included Roberto Hernandez, Aaron Harang, Jerome Williams and Sean O'Sullivan, signed a minor-league contract and will be in camp as a non-roster invitee.

Buchanan has not appeared in the major leagues since 2015. He pitched in Japan from 2017-19 and in Korea from 2020-23. He went 54-28 with a 3.02 ERA in just under 700 innings in the KBO in those four seasons.

Separately, the Phillies claimed right-handed reliever Kaleb Ort off waivers from the Marlins. The 32-year-old has a 6.27 ERA with a strikeout-per-inning in 47 big-league appearances, all with the Red Sox.

To make room for Ort on the 40-man roster, the Phillies designated infielder Diego Castillo for assignment. They had claimed Castillo off waivers on February 5.

Finally, two of the players designated for assignment by the Phillies last week — reliever Andrew Bellatti and outfielder Simón Muzziotti — cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple A. Both will be in camp as non-roster invitees. Muzziotti could have more early opportunity than expected with Brandon Marsh sidelined 3-to-4 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic debridement surgery on his left knee last Friday.