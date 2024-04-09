J.T. Realmuto exits Phillies game after taking a curveball to the throat

ST. LOUIS — J.T. Realmuto took a bouncing curveball to the throat with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday night and exited the Phillies' game against the Cardinals after being tended to for several minutes.

Zack Wheeler threw an 0-1 hook to Cardinals leadoff man Brendan Donovan and the pitch bounced and hit Realmuto in an unprotected area just below his mask.

He remained on his knees in pain for several minutes as the Phillies' training staff examined him, then he walked off the field and into the visiting clubhouse.

Realmuto is a true gamer so he must have been in considerable pain. He rarely wants to sit or exit a game and has caught 305 more innings than any catcher in baseball since 2021.

The Phillies' series finale Wednesday in St. Louis is at 1:15 p.m. ET, a short turnaround that might force Realmuto to sit.

More to come …