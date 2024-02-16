J.T. Realmuto gives young Phillies fan a surprise he'll always remember

How awesome was this?

One of the appeals of spring training is the intimate feel and proximity between players and fans, and on Thursday, eight-year-old Jace Anderson received a surprise experience from J.T. Realmuto that he'll never forget.

"Wanna hang out with me during BP today?"

Anderson was spotted in a Realmuto shirt by ever-present Phillies legend and camp staple Larry Bowa, who had seen him at spring training before. Bowa efforted to get the kid an autograph.

Realmuto offered more than autograph. Anderson got to spend the morning with the Phillies All-Star, play catch, receive throwing instruction and take a hitting lesson with Kevin Long.

"This is so cool," he said.

