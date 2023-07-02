Nick Castellanos makes All-Star Game as Phillies' lone rep

When Nick Castellanos stepped to the plate in the first inning Sunday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park, he was carrying a secret.

The Phillies' right fielder had already been told that he was the only member of the team who had been selected for the July 11 All-Star Game in Seattle. But the news wasn't to be made public until it aired on ESPN later in the afternoon.

Instead, he dropped a big hint for the crowd of 41,531. He worked a 3-2 count against Nationals starter Trevor Williams then drilled the next offering into the left-center field bleachers for his 12th home run of the season.

That's just one fewer than he hit all last season.

In case anybody missed the point, he delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh.

Consider it a timely reminder of how dramatically things can change in baseball.

Coming off the magic carpet ride that carried them all the way to the World Series, the Phillies were the topic of more-than-usual public interest last offseason. Much of that was hand-wringing about what the Phillies might be able to expect from Castellanos in 2023.

After all, in his first year in red pinstripes, after signing a five-year, $100 million free-agent contract, he didn't put up the kind of numbers anybody — especially himself — had hoped for. In 2021 with the Reds he batted .309 with 38 doubles, 34 homers, 100 RBI and a.939 OPS.

That was good enough for him to make his first All-Star Game.

His chance for a first impression in Philadelphia included a batting average that fell 46 points, 38 fewer RBI and an OPS of just .694.

That was good for a nice little four-day break in the middle of July.

"It's an honor to be able to represent the city and the team, and also to experience it with the (Phillies) coaching staff. It's going to be a fun time," he said after the 5-4 loss to the Nationals. "It's going to be a fun time.

"It was really cool to see how happy everybody else was for me. Coaching staff, my teammates, everybody. All the embraces meant a lot."

Castellanos said his consistency this season is what he's most proud of. "Not getting too high when I have results, not caring too much when the ball doesn't bounce my way," he explained.

His close relationship with his 9-year-old son, Liam, has been an ongoing story. But Liam is going to have an interesting choice to make. If he goes to Seattle, he'll have to miss his first sleepover tournament. "It should be an interesting conversation," he said.

He's headed back to the All-Star stage this season not because the Phillies are required to have at least one representative or because NL manager Rob Thomson pulled some strings on his behalf.

"I'm very proud of him," Thomson said. "After last year when he went through a lot of struggles (to have) 12 homers, 54 RBI, over .800 OPS, over .300 batting average, he's been our most consistent hitter all year long. He deserves it."

Castellanos has talked frequently about he needed to develop a comfort level in his new surroundings before he could play up to his ability.

"I think that's part of it, but I do think he's made some swing changes that have helped him along the way, too," the manager said.

Yeah, things can change unexpectedly. For further reference, check out the NL starting lineup for that '21 All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. Castellanos batted fifth. Reds teammate Jesse Winker, who finished that season with a .949 OPS, batted sixth.

Winker has since been traded twice. For the Mariners last season he batted .219 with a .688 OPS. For the Brewers this year, .207/581.

Meanwhile, Castellanos is an All-Star. Again.