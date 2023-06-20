Phillies injury update: Painter, Song, Dominguez and more

FORT MYERS, FL- MARCH 01: Andrew Painter #76 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches during a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins on March 1, 2023 at the Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Cristopher Sanchez is OK after being struck on the hand by a line drive in Saturday's Phillies win in Oakland and will make another start in the No. 5 spot Friday against the Mets.

Sanchez pitched four scoreless innings against the A's in a game the Phillies won, 3-2, in 12 innings. He began that start by retiring nine in a row, then struck out the side after putting two men aboard in the fourth inning. He took a liner off the hand and was tended into in that final frame but finished it out.

The Phillies have won both of Sanchez' starts this season. They are 2-10 in games started by Bailey Falter, Dylan Covey or an opener in the No. 5 spot of their rotation.

Painter throws a 'pen

Top prospect Andrew Painter was initially in the mix to be the Phillies' No. 5 starter, perhaps even entering spring training as the favorite. He suffered an elbow injury after one Grapefruit League start on March 1 and has been out since.

Painter threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, which went well, according to manager Rob Thomson.

"He felt great," Thomson said.

Painter is still in the bullpen session phase of his rehab. The next step would be facing hitters in live batting practice. The Phillies remain hopeful the 20-year-old can contribute by August.

Dominguez on track

Thomson reiterated Tuesday that the Phillies still think Seranthony Dominguez should be ready to return from the injured list when first eligible on June 30 or shortly thereafter.

Dominguez was placed on the IL on June 17 (retroactive to June 16) with an oblique strain, an injury that typically takes much longer for a hitter to return from.

With Dominguez out, late-inning opportunities increase for Yunior Marte, who made the most of his chance Sunday, striking out the side in order in a one-run game for his first big-league save.

Noah Song update

Phillies Rule 5 pitcher Noah Song, the former highly touted Red Sox prospect who was eligible to be plucked away only because he spent the last four years fulfilling his service to the Navy, will throw two simulated games at the end of the week and is set to begin a rehab assignment next week, Thomson said.

Song has dealt with a lower back injury since the second week of March.

Song went 11-1 with a 1.44 ERA in his final season at Navy and had a strong showing in rookie ball in 2019, posting a 1.06 ERA in seven starts. That was his last experience in pro ball.

He surprisingly joined the Phillies in camp at the end of February after having his status changed to selected reserves. That status change came as a surprise to Song, as well.

When a team selects a player in the Rule 5 draft, it must keep him on the active roster for the entirety of the next season or offer him back to his original team for half price ($25,000). Because of the injury, Song has remained in the Phillies' organization despite not being on the active roster.

Rehab assignments can last a maximum of 30 days for pitchers, so once Song begins his, the Phillies would face a decision at the 30-day mark, unless he suffers a setback.

Roster move

The Phillies reinstated catcher Rafael Marchan from the 60-day IL and optioned him to Triple A. They needed to clear up a 40-man roster spot for him so they released left-handed starting pitcher Michael Plassmeyer, who had a 6.95 ERA before going on the minor-league injured list.