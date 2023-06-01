Phillies place Bohm on IL; Alvarado to begin rehab assignment

NEW YORK — The Phillies placed Alec Bohm on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring injury Wednesday prior to their series finale against the Mets.

Bohm missed Sunday’s game in Atlanta with what the Phillies termed left hamstring tightness. He was back in the lineup Tuesday and went 0-for-3 in a 2-0 loss. During that game, he aggravated the injury fielding a slow roller at third base.

Manager Rob Thomson called it a mild strain.

"Very mild, but we want to take care of it and knock it out," he said. "He had the two days off and we thought we had it knocked out."

The Phillies’ plan without Bohm is to start Edmundo Sosa at third base with Kody Clemens at first base against right-handed pitching. Thomson said that Drew Ellis, the call-up Wednesday to replace Bohm, will start at first against lefties.

"We had interest in him because he's had some history of being able to swing the bat," Thomson said.

The Phillies face left-hander Mackenzie Gore Saturday in D.C., which could be Ellis' first start. He was signed by the Phillies on April 16, a few weeks after thinking the door might have closed on his big-league dreams.

Ellis, 27, had 100 plate appearances the last two seasons with the Diamondbacks and Mariners. He was released by Seattle on March 17 and spent the next three weeks working out back home in Indiana, wondering if he’d receive another opportunity, whether he’d have to play independent ball or what the future held.

Ellis reported to Double A Reading on May 1 and was quickly called up to Triple A. He hit in the minors, batting .269/.380/.628 with 8 homers and 27 RBI in 21 games. He was available off the bench Wednesday as the Phillies closed out the second leg of their 10-game NL East road trip at Citi Field.

"I don't think I was expecting it," he said Thursday morning. "From signing to going to extended spring training, to going to Double A, I just wanted to play ball, try to have fun again.

Left-handed-hitting Jake Cave has been on fire since being optioned to Triple A at the beginning of May when Bryce Harper was activated, but Cave doesn’t have any experience at first base in his pro career and the Phillies obviously felt they needed another player capable of playing the position. Cave has hit .404/.500/.798 with 23 extra-base hits in 23 games with the IronPigs.

"I was on my couch after I got released by the Mariners. I was talking to my agent and I was like, 'Is this it?' I didn't know. To be in this position, it's a real blessing, I'm super grateful."

Outfielder Cal Stevenson was designated for assignment to make room for Ellis on the 40-man roster. The Phillies had claimed Stevenson off waivers from the Giants last week.

Alvarado headed to LHV

Jose Alvarado will begin a rehab assignment Saturday with Triple A Lehigh Valley. He will pitch one inning and is likely to make one more appearance in the minors as the Phillies want to make sure he bounces back OK.

The dominant southpaw has been sidelined by left elbow inflammation since May 8.