Phillies trade Connor Brogdon to Dodgers

WASHINGTON — The Phillies traded Connor Brogdon to the Dodgers on Saturday, four days after designating him for assignment.

They acquired Benony Robles, a 23-year-old left-handed pitcher from the Dominican Republic.

Robles spent last season at High A in the Dodgers' system, pitching to a 3.86 ERA in 33 appearances with 12 saves and 53 strikeouts. He was originally signed by the Dodgers as an amateur free agent in 2017.

Brogdon was DFA'd on Tuesday after allowing seven runs (six earned) on three hits, six walks and two homers in just two innings. He entered the season on shaky ground because he was out of minor-league options and teams routinely need to churn through the final spot(s) of their bullpen when fresh arms are needed.

Brogdon pitched in the first, second and fourth games, couldn't throw strikes and was hit hard when he did, so the Phillies made a move Tuesday, bringing up Ricardo Pinto, who pitched the final four innings for a save that night.

Brogdon was a highly productive reliever as recently as 2022, when he posted a 3.27 ERA in the regular season and mowed through stiff competition in the playoffs, striking out 13 over 8⅓ scoreless innings from the third game of the NLDS through the fifth game of the World Series.

He hasn't been able to recapture that form, strike-throwing ability or confidence since but will look for a fresh start in Los Angeles.

Another trade

The Phillies also made a trade late Friday night, sending cash to the White Sox for minor-league infielder Jose Rodriguez. The 22-year-old hit 21 home runs last season at Double A and Triple A and got into one game in the majors as a pinch-runner. He will report to Double A Reading.