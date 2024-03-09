Walker on being behind schedule, his velocity and 2024 priorities

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 22: Taijuan Walker #99 of the Philadelphia Phillies in action against the San Francisco Giants during a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's not uncommon for velocity readings to be lower for starting pitchers this time of year than in the regular season, but it still stuck out Saturday that Taijuan Walker sat 88-89 mph in his first start of the spring.

Walker's four-seam and two-seam fastballs last season averaged between 93 and 94 mph. In his first spring start in 2023, he topped out at 94.1. Granted, last winter was different as Walker prepared earlier than usual because he was participating with Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic.

In 2022, he topped out at 93.0 in his first start of camp. In 2021, his max in his first spring start was 95.4.

"Honestly, yeah, only because of my build-up. It's expected," Walker said of the diminished velo. "I really only got one live (batting practice) in, a couple of bullpen (sessions)."

Walker missed time in camp two weeks ago for a personal reason, then experienced soreness in his right knee upon returning. It shut him down for a couple of days. When he resumed throwing, he was using his upper body more than usual to compensate for the knee.

"We wanted to clean that lower half up," he said, "clean the knee up to use that lower half a little bit more.

"I know I'm a little behind so just playing catch-up right now."

Walker threw 38 pitches over his two innings, walking one and striking out three, two of them swinging. He would have had a 1-2-3 first inning if not for Kyle Schwarber losing a Bo Bichette flyball in the sun. The glare was a factor early as Daulton Varsho misplayed a double by Trea Turner in the bottom half. Walker retired George Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Justin Turner in the first inning.

His fastball ranged from 87.8 mph to 90.3. The velocity was not consistent last season and contributed to some of Walker's down periods. His fastball averaged 93 mph for the season but sat 90-91 in at least six starts. One of his top priorities in 2024 is maintaining his velocity throughout a full season with fewer peaks and valleys.

"Just stay strong all year, keep the velocity consistent," he said. "I think if that's consistent, my numbers and everything else will be pretty consistent.

"Usually, I try to go all out in the first inning and usually it's 94-95, somewhere around there. It makes it a lot easier to pound the zone. You get away with a lot more pitches down the middle than when it's 90-91."

Walker didn't have the feel for his trademark splitter on Saturday. He threw just one curveball and only threw it because he wanted to change the look on a full count and didn't have the split. Kevin Kiermaier hit it for an RBI single.

"I only threw it because my splitter wasn't very good," he said. "Usually, 3-2 there I'm throwing a splitter almost 99% of the time."

Walker threw his splitter more than one-third of the time in 2023. It was his most-used pitch and the most he'd ever thrown it in a season. It's a good enough pitch with diving and disappearing action that it often works even when the hitter knows it's coming.

"I guess it depends on the game," he said. "If it's working really well, I'll throw it more. But my cutter was really good today. It just depends on the game and how the opposing team is reacting to my splitter. If they're sitting on it, we have to switch up."

Two notable starting pitchers, Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery, have lingered longer in free agency than anyone would have expected, and the Phillies have been mentioned here and there as a potential destination for Montgomery if a short-term deal falls in their lap. It's still a longshot because the Phils are as satisfied with their rotation as any team in the majors. They had one of baseball's best starting staffs in 2023 and project to be one of the top units again this season.

"I think we have a really good rotation," Walker said. "I don't see why we can't have all five of us go 30-plus starts and 180-plus innings. We're all capable of doing it, we're all really good. However (the front office) wants to play it, but I think we have a solid rotation. Last year, it carried us to the playoffs."