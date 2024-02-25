A bunch of regulars in Phillies' lineup for spring home opener

Four everyday players are in the Phillies’ lineup for their first home game of spring training Sunday afternoon.

The Phils face the Yankees at 1:05 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Aaron Nola starts and is expected to pitch two innings, with several other key relievers set to get their work in. Marcus Stroman pitches for the Yankees, who have split-squad games in Clearwater against the Phillies and Tampa against the Blue Jays.

Trea Turner, Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber bat 1 through 4. It isn’t even March yet, but it’s interesting to see this look atop the lineup given how frequently Schwarber has occupied the leadoff spot over the last two seasons.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Weston Wilson bats fifth a day after homering, doubling and driving in four runs.

1. Trea Turner, SS

2. Bryson Stott, 2B

3. Nick Castellanos, RF

4. Kyle Schwarber, DH

5. Weston Wilson, 3B

6. Darick Hall, 1B

7. Cristian Pache, CF

8. Jake Cave, LF

9. Garrett Stubbs, C

Pache and Cave are fighting for the Phillies’ final bench job, assuming the other three go to Whit Merrifield, Edmundo Sosa and Stubbs. Wilson is also in play for that spot after hitting 31 homers with 32 steals at Triple A then reaching base in 11 of 22 major-league plate appearances last season.