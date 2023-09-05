Phillies' hottest hitter goes on the paternity list



The Phillies placed red-hot Trea Turner on the paternity list prior to Tuesday’s game in San Diego.

Corner infielder/outfielder Weston Wilson was recalled from Triple A to temporarily take his place on the active roster.

Turner is riding a 15-game hitting streak, the longest active one in the majors. It hasn’t been a bunch of 1-for-4s, either. He’s hit .358 over that span with 10 home runs and 14 extra-base hits. He’s driven in 23 runs and scored 24 in the 15 games.

The surging shortstop was named National League Player of the Week this past week. The hot streak dates back to August 5. In 120 plate appearances over that time, he’s hit .366/.400/.786 with 22 extra-base hits in 27 games.

Turner is second in the majors in home runs to Kyle Schwarber during that stretch and tied for the MLB lead in RBI. The turnaround has been massive and has helped the Phillies create distance in the wild-card race.

A player can miss up to three games while on the paternity list. The Phillies play in San Diego Tuesday and Wednesday, are off Thursday and then begin a three-game series at home against the Marlins on Friday.