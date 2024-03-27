Trending
Phillies News

Phillies Pregame Live ticket package is back for 2024 season

By Brooke Destra

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Back by popular demand, the Phillies Pregame Live ticket package has returned for the 2024 season!

Come join the NBC Sports Philadelphia Pregame Live crew at Citizens Bank Park for a few select games. The ticket includes a great seat in our fan section (located in section 109) and exclusive hats.

Hat colors will vary with each game, so you'll have a chance to collect them all.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

If you arrive early to the ballpark, you'll be able to watch a live taping of Phillies Pregame Live and meet our Phillies analysts.

Remaining available games:

•Thu. April 11 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Pirates
•Tue. May 7 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Blue Jays
•Thu. July 11 @ 6:05 p.m. vs. Dodgers
•Mon. August 26 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Astros
•Tue. September 10 @ 6:40 p.m. vs. Rays

Only a few tickets remain for each game, so make sure to get them before they're gone!

You can purchase your tickets here.

Subscribe anywhere you get your podcasts:
Apple Podcasts | Youtube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Schedule 2 hours ago

Phillies 2024 Opening Day postponed to Friday

Phillies Schedule 7 hours ago

Premium pitching matchups all weekend for Phillies' important opening series

This article tagged under:

Phillies News
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us