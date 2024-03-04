Phillies extend their ace, sign Zack Wheeler to multi-year deal

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The most pressing Phillies question was answered Monday morning when the team signed ace Zack Wheeler to a three-year contract extension running through the 2027 season.

The deal pays Wheeler $126 million, according to a source, which is an annual average value of $42 million per year.

Wheeler had been set to reach free agency after the 2024 season. The Phillies were determined not to let that happen. The question was whether Wheeler's side would want to re-sign ahead of free agency given how robust a market he'd likely have.

This deal, however, achieves the goal of making him the fourth-highest paid player ever on a per-year basis. There's the Shohei Ohtani contract which is in a class of its own, Max Scherzer at $43.33M per year and Justin Verlander at $43.3M. Then Wheeler.

