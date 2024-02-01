Mark your calendars, the Phillies 2024 spring training TV schedule is here

NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC Sports Philadelphia+ are slated to televise 13 Phillies spring training games beginning Sunday, February 25.

You can find the full schedule for the televised spring training games below, all of which begin at 1:05 PM ET:

•Sun., Feb. 25 vs. New York Yankees (NBCSP)

•Wed., Feb. 28 vs. Atlanta Braves (NBCSP+)

•Sat., Mar. 2 vs. Minnesota Twins (NBCSP)

•Tue., Mar. 5 vs. Baltimore Orioles (NBCSP+)

•Fri., Mar. 8 vs. Houston Astros (NBCSP+)

•Sat., Mar. 9 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (NBCSP)

•Mon., Mar. 11 vs. New York Yankees (NBCSP+)

•Wed., Mar. 13 vs. Detroit Tigers (NBCSP+)

•Sun., Mar. 17 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (NBCSP)

•Mon., Mar. 18 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (NBCSP+)

•Thu., Mar. 21 vs. Tampa Bay Rays (NBCSP+)

•Fri., Mar. 22 vs. Detroit Tigers (NBCSP+)

•Sun., Mar. 24 vs. Toronto Blue Jays (NBCSP+)

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Phillies will have their final spring training game March 25 before they head to Philadelphia for Opening Day to host the Braves on March 28. This will be the 28th time the two teams meet to open a season dating back to 1901.

It was a quiet offseason for the Phillies after being one win away from a second consecutive NL pennant and World Series appearance. The biggest news from them came mid November, when Aaron Nola agreed to a seven-year deal with the club.

"I've always wanted to be a Phillie, I've always been a Phillie," Nola said in the press conference that officially announced the new contract. "Everybody in this organization has been so committed to winning, so committed to the players. The relationships I've made are going to last a lifetime. I feel like it would be hard to get away from those people."

The current longest-tenured Phillie and the rest of the club enter the season with unfinished business. They'll look to get off on the right foot in Clearwater.