Official first look at Phillies City Connect jerseys

The Phillies on Friday officially unveiled their City Connect uniforms. They are the first of nine MLB teams to debut the jersey this season, along with additional City Connect merchandise.

The tag "Unapologetically Philly," along with the design, the captures the spirit of the past, present and future of Philadelphia.

The details of the uniforms can be seen below:

Image credit: Phillies.com/cityconnect

The Phillies and Fanatics will be hosting a block party to celebrate the launch at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the New Era Team Store and Citizens Bank Way, Citizens Bank Park.

Expect to see special appearances from Shane Victorino, Mickey Morandini, Milt Thompson, Larry Anderson, John Kruk and everyone's favorite mascot, the Phillie Phanatic.

The celebration leads into a watch party for Phillies-Nationals at 6:45 p.m. on NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus.

You can see the City Connect jerseys in action for the first time Friday, April 12 at 6:40 p.m., when the Phillies host the Pirates.

The team will wear the jerseys every Friday home game in 2024.

