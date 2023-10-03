Phillies choose perfect person to throw out first pitch and kick off Red October

Yeah, you couldn't have chosen a better person to throw out the first pitch.

Red October is finally here and Citizens Bank Park has been electric from the moment the gates opened Tuesday afternoon for the first game of the Wild Card Series.

It's the Phillies against the Marlins … or should I say it's all of Philly against the Marlins. The latter certainly seems more fitting.

As time was inching closer for the game to officially start, anticipation was brewing to see who would kick off the best time of the year with the first pitch.

You could've gone with any of the hype classics — Jason Kelce, Allen Iverson or anyone from the 2008 World Series team, really. Legacies in the city that would cause the place to erupt into cheers that are even louder than the current ones.

Well, that certainly happened but with a curveball that shocked every fan in the ballpark and sent the place into pure chaos.

Rhys Hoskins.

The heart and soul of the Phillies.

What a special moment to open the Wild Card Series. What a special moment for Hoskins.

Let's go Phils.