Rhys Hoskins empties benches with hard slide vs Mets

Rhys Hoskins will forever be a Phillie in many fans’ minds. Although he’s no longer with the team, today may have endeared him to Phillies fans even more.

Hoskins and his new team, the Brewers, opened their season against the Mets at Citi Field this afternoon. Hoskins was at first base in the eighth inning when Willy Adames grounded to third base. Mets third baseman Brett Baty threw to Jeff McNeil to force Hoskins out at second. McNeil lost the ball on the transfer, and Hoskins barreled into McNeil with a slide that could be described as late.

McNeil immediately took issue with Hoskins’ slide and began yelling at him while Hoskins was still on the ground. As second base umpire Jonathan Parra stepped between them, Hoskins got up and ran off the field as if nothing out of the ordinary had happened.

McNeil continued to scream at Hoskins as both benches and bullpens emptied onto the field. Nothing further developed, and it didn’t look as though McNeil was injured by the slide, but he definitely felt intent was there.

Once Hoskins got to his dugout, he engaged McNeil, yelling back at him and pantomiming wiping tears.

Jeff McNeil took exception to Rhys Hoskins’ slide into second base and the benches cleared pic.twitter.com/JbZ73dzI6O — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 29, 2024

Since it was Hoskins, and he allegedly targeted a Mets player, Phillies fans immediately took notice.

The Mets are giant toddlers that are always the slightest spark away from throwing a nuclear tantrum https://t.co/JNoN98l1XG — 🦅🏆 (@ThisPhillyFan) March 29, 2024

I for one am pro-double agent Rhys Hoskins https://t.co/CNTyQeebwQ — K-Nic2 (@Wildebeestwo) March 29, 2024

Utley would be proud https://t.co/FCsL74Y4d3 — Andrew Ranaudo (@AndrewRanaudo) March 29, 2024

Rhys Hoskins. Phillie for life. It’s official.