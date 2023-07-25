Seranthony Dominguez returns, an update on Andrew Painter and more ahead of Phillies-Orioles

Shortstop Trea Turner was back in the lineup Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, one day after he went 0-for-3 to drop his batting average to .247, made two errors, was ejected by home plate umpire Will Little after being called out on strikes in the fifth and was loudly booed by the crowd.

Explained Rob Thomson: “I went in (after Monday night’s game and asked, ‘How do you feel about tomorrow? Do you need a day? And he said, ‘No way. I want to play.’’

The Phillies manager noted that there are different reasons to take a player out of the lineup. “Maybe it’s just to give him a day off for mental confidence reasons,” he said. “It could be they don’t run out a ball out or whatever. Managers will do that. For me, it’s more of as re-set. I’m not really into benching players. I like to talk to them first and say, ‘This is what you’re doing wrong.’ And then see how they react.”

Even before Turner made it clear he wanted to play, Thomson wasn’t inclined to bench him. “No, not really,” he said. “He’s got to play his way out of this thing. As long as mentally feels strong and good, then I’m good with it.”

ROLEN, HALL OF FAME AND THE LAST WORD

Former Phillies third baseman Scott Rolen, who was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y., was asked over the weekend which of his ex-teammates who are now retired he believes are also worthy of enshrinement. He mentioned Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, who he played with in St. Louis. . .and also a player from his time in Philadelphia.

“There’s a case for Bobby Abreu,” Rolen said. “He was just a solid right fielder. You know, he just made the plays out there. He threw guys out. He was clean really, really strong hitter. He was consistent. He came out and he played every day and put the numbers up. He was a great player. I'd love to see him get in.”

ROSTER ROULETTE

Reliever Seranthony Dominguez (oblique strain) was activated from the injured list Tuesday and righthander Andrew Bellatti was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

“At this time of year, it’s just kind of a roster crunch,” Thomson said. “Trying to keep everybody on board. Trade deadline. He’ll be back, I’m sure. It wasn’t because he wasn’t pitching well. He was doing fine. But he's got options and we want to keep everybody around.”

In other injury-related news, top prospect Andrew underwent Tommy John surgery Tuesday. . . Outfielder Cristian Pache, who had surgery to remove a protruding screw from a previous procedure on his right elbow, is already back in the cage, swinging and throwing lightly. “We’re still looking two weeks out, I’d think,” the manager said.