Start times finally revealed for Phillies-Marlins NL Wild Card Series

By Brooke Destra

One more day.

That's all there is between us and playoff baseball being played at Citizens Bank Park.

The 4-seed Phillies will play host to the 5-seed Marlins for the National League Wild Card Series.

We've known the dates — but now we also have the official start times:

Tuesday, Oct. 3 — 8:08 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Oct. 4 — 8:08 p.m. ET
Thursday, Oct. 5 — 8:08 p.m. ET

All games will be broadcasted on ESPN in prime time.

Phillies Pregame Live will also be broadcasted on NBC Sports Philadelphia, starting at 7:30 p.m. Phillies Postgame Live will begin immediately following the final out of each game.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for Game 1 against Jesús Luzardo, while Game 2 will be Aaron Nola versus Braxton Garrett.

No starters have been announced yet if a third game is required to round out the series.

Buckle up, here comes Red October.

