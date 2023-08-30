Watch: Nick Nurse pulls off impressive Craig Kimbrel impression

The Phillies have had such a chaotic nine-game homestand (and month of August) that we’re running out of ways to describe just how wild it’s actually been.

The Wednesday afternoon series finale against the Angels was no different … and it all started with the first pitch.

Nick Nurse, who was named the Sixers head coach June 1, had the honor to get things rolling.

Now, you typically don’t expect much from a first pitch. Most of the time you get a little wave to the crowd, a brief pause on the mound and then the toss.

Well, Nurse did do all of that … but took it to the next level by recreating the iconic Craig Kimbrel windup.

Nick Nurse just gets it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0K8IwrT8x8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 30, 2023

Nurse also gifted manager Rob Thomson a customized Sixers jersey before the start of the game.

Yep. The vibes are high, that’s for sure.