Watch: A peek into dugout shows just how tightly knit this Phillies team is

The Phillies have reached a season-high 14 games over .500.

They swept the Cardinals, have won five of six games in their current homestand and earned their 15th win in August.

It's just been that kind of month.

You've seen complete dominance from the top to the bottom of the lineup. They've found their groove defensively. Starting pitching has been right where you need it. The bullpen has locked all windows and doors.

Everything has unfolded at such an optimal time — it's impossible to not sense that special buzz around the Phillies.

And to top it all off, this is genuinely a fun team to root for.

Their chemistry on the field is right where you want it to be but it's those few glimpses behind-the-scenes that allow you see just how closely knit they are.

When Jose Alvarado was on the injured list, he picked up a new hobby to help pass the time: making necklaces.

You might have seen them on display since his return to the bullpen.

Not only has he been sporting his own but teammates have also been repping. It's become quite a fun game to keep track of who has been wearing them.

As the Phillies were rolling to their third consecutive win on Sunday, we became a fly on the wall and caught this hysterical moment.

I'll just let the video do the talking …

The energy in the dugout right now is incredible. pic.twitter.com/5G7jf5xXHR — Brooke Destra (@BrookeNBCS) August 27, 2023

This dugout has been full of light-hearted energy, jokes and all-around incredible vibes.

Seriously, how can you not love this Phillies team?