The Phillies dispatched the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS, so why mess with success?

On Monday, the Fightins' released their official 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series.

And guess what, no changes on the roster of guys who will be able to take the field in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting with Game 1 Monday night.

Reserve Jake Cave remains on the roster and any hope of Rhys Hoskins making a heroic return to the postseason would need to wait for the World Series, should the Phillies make it that far.

Here's the full NLCS roster released by Phillies Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski:

Pitchers (13): Left-handers – José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers – Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Lorenzen, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner.

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber.

Go Phils!

