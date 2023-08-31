Ronald Acuña Jr. creates 30-60 club with grand slam vs. Dodgers

Ronald Acuña Jr. became the first player in MLB history to record 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season.

Ronald Acuña Jr. made MLB history in grand fashion on Thursday night.

In the second inning at Dodger Stadium, the Atlanta Braves star hit a grand slam to left field off Los Angeles' Lance Lynn for his 30th homer of the season.

By reaching the 30-home run mark, Acuña became the first player in MLB history to tally at least 30 homers and 60 stolen bases in a season. And he did so before the calendar even flipped to September.

Acuña, who entered Thursday's game with 61 stolen bases, had previously become just the fourth player to ever reach 20 homers and 60 stolen bases, along with Rickey Henderson (who did so three times), Joe Morgan (who did so twice) and Eric Davis. Now, the 25-year-old Acuña is the first member of the 30-60 club.

With a month left in the regular season, Acuña may not be done creating his own clubs. The NL MVP candidate could also join the exclusive 40-40 club, which features Jose Canseco (1988), Barry Bonds (1996), Alex Rodriguez (1998) and Alfonso Soriano (2006).