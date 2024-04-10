Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter facing federal charges, reports say

Ippei Mizuhara, the ex-interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, will likely be charged by federal authorities in connection with a gambling investigation related to the investigation of a former Orange County bookie, two sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News on Wednesday.

Ohtani reportedly has been assisting with the investigation.

Ohtani's claims of theft are also accurate, ESPN reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the investigation.

The investigation first started in mid-March after reports detailed Mizuhara's alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker. The reports indicated at least $4.5 million was transmitted from Ohtani's bank account to the California bookie.

“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei (Mizuhara) from the news media," the MLB commissioner's office had said in a statement. "Earlier today, our Department of Investigations began their formal process investigating the matter.”

The initial reports of the situation first stemmed when the Dodgers were opening the season in South Korea against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani has been playing through the investigation.

This story will be updated...