Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani surprises teammate Joe Kelly's wife with a new Porsche

Ashley Kelly began the campaign #Ohtake17 in an effort to recruit the two-way superstar to the Dodgers.

By Missael Soto

NBC4

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani smiles during a baseball news conference at Dodger Stadium Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Shohei Ohtani is the gift that keeps on giving.

Ashley Kelly, wife to Dodgers relief pitcher Joe Kelly, posted a video on Instagram of her reaction to receiving a new Porsche from Ohtani.

She answers the door and is stunned to see the new car parked on her driveway. "Its yours... from Shohei," she's told in the video. "He wanted to gift you a Porsche. I swear."

Kelly's only words are "shut the" before the video ends.

Kelly was responsible for the #Ohtake17 campaign to recruit Ohtani to the Dodgers. In return, Ohtani was promised the No. 17 from her husband. Kelly even jokingly mentioned changing her baby boy's name from Kai to ShoKai as a part of the deal.

When Ohtani announced he was headed to the Dodgers, Joe Kelly changed his number to 99 to let the superstar keep the No. 17 he's worn over the years for both the Japan National Team and the Angels.

The 29-year-old two-time AL MVP agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers earlier this month.

A deal that provides that 97% of the money be deferred without interest and not fully paid until 2043.

Los Angeles Dodgers
